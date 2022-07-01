Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 219.0% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

