Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $22.77 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.