Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

GOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $675.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

