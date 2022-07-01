Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $27.77 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

