Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOOD. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.22.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

