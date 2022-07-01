GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $86,224.68 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dean Jahnke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $34,491.60.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $91,620.48.

On Monday, May 9th, Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $114,289.56.

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $869.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GoPro by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoPro by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

