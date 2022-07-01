GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.