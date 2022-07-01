GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 85 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

