GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $272.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

