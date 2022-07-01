GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB opened at $203.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $372.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

