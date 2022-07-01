GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

