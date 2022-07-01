GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $591.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,827,916.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

