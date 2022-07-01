GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

