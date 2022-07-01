GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

