GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 453.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,294.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.31.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.