GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

IJH opened at $226.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

