GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,909,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $280.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.67 and a 200-day moving average of $324.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

