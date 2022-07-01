GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,397 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

