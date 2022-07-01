GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7,803.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

