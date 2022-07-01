GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.