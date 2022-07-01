GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Allstate by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

