GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $181.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

