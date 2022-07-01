GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 807,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,304,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 29.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.58.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.