GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $478.57 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

