GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

