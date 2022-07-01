GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

