GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 7,267 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

ARKK stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $131.55.

