GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 851 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

