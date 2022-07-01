Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.