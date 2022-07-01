Graypoint LLC Invests $285,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

