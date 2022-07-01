Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.