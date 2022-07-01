Graypoint LLC Sells 14,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

