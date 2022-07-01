Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 800,000 Shares of Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Ajax alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.