Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

