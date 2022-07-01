Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

