Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

T opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

