Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

