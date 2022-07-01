Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,208 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,383 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

