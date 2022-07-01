Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

