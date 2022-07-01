Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €21.40 to €20.60. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grifols traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.29. 3,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 914,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.