Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €21.40 to €20.60. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grifols traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.29. 3,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 914,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grifols by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Grifols by 1,948.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

