Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

NYSE:TV opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

