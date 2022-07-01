Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.
NYSE:TV opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is 1.58%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
