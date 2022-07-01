Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of TV stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.