GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,765.60 ($21.66) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,746.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,668.57. The stock has a market cap of £89.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.12. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

