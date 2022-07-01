GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of GSK by 5.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 52.6% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.