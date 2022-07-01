GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

