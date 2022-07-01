H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Increased to SEK 145 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 140 to SEK 145 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.44.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.