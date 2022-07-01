Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Lowered by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

