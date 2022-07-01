Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

