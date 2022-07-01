Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.31 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

